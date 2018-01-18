Large fire engulfs home, affects three others nearby, in north Houston

HOUSTON - Sky 2 was over a large fire in north Houston Thursday morning that affected a home and three others nearby.

Houston firefighters were on the scene in the 4100 block of Averill Street Thursday morning as heavy smoke billowed from the roof and flames could be seen shooting out from one of the roof peaks.

No one was hurt. It's unclear whether anyone was inside any of the homes when they caught fire.

KPRC 2 has learned the fire started on the home's porch.

Crews called a second alarm because water pressure in the area was low.

