HOUSTON - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on Thursday is expected to discuss a task force aimed at keeping the region’s roads safe.

Ogg said she will be joined by Houston police leadership at a 9:30 a.m. news conference to talk about the first group of defendants that were prosecuted by the task force.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.