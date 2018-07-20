Balloon release held for child who died after being left in day care bus

HOUSTON - The family of a child who was found dead after being left in a hot day care bus released balloons Friday in honor of his memory.

Family members of 3-year-old Raymond Pryer gathered at 5 p.m. to ask for privacy as the family mourns.

"On behalf of the Pryer family, the Pryer family is asking for our privacy during these difficult times. Keep the family lifted in your prayers. Please respect our privacy," said Jackie Ellis, a spokesperson for the family.

White balloons were released in Pryer's honor before the family left.

"We love you RJ," they all shouted.

Pryer was left inside a Discovery Me Academy day care bus from 2 p.m. until about 6:30 p.m. without ventilation. Officials said the temperature recorded on the bus was 113 degrees.

The driver and chaperone of the bus were detained for questioning after the boy was accounted for upon return to the day care.

No charges have been made as of yet. All evidence will be presented to a grand jury that will decide what, if any, charges should be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.