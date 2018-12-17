Houston officials launch efforts to make traffic stops safer

HOUSTON - Community, health and law enforcement officials announced efforts Monday to improve community interactions with law enforcement during traffic stops in the Houston area.

The Houston-Harris County Peacekeepers Movement aims to make police and community interactions safer following the passing of the Community Safety Education Act, also known as Texas Senate Bill 30.

The Community Education Safety Act requires such training for high school students, police officers and people taking driver education courses, effective Sep. 1, 2018.

The Community Education Safety Act is:

"Requirements for Instruction on Proper Interaction with Peace Officers, that became effective August 27, 2018. This rule requires school districts and charter schools to provide instruction to students in grades 9-12 on proper interaction with peace officers during traffic stops and other in-person encounters. The new requirement applies to any student who enters grade 9 in the 2018-2019 school year and thereafter. The SBOE also adopted an amendment to 19 TAC §74.5, Academic Achievement Record (Transcript), to require clear indication on the academic achievement record of completion by a student of the required instruction on proper interaction with peace officers.

"A school district or open-enrollment charter school must use materials developed through a memorandum of understanding among the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the SBOE, and TEA when providing this instruction to students. Materials to be used when providing instruction include a 16-minute video and an instructor’s guide. The materials are now available on the Texas Gateway."

