Littlest stocking stuffers: Hospital continues sweet newborn sendoff tradition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio hospital is sending newborns home in Christmas stockings, starting Wednesday.

The handmade stockings are sewn by the Blue Bird Auxiliary, a 10-member sewing committee volunteer group at Methodist Hospital.

The outfits include a large red stocking with a white cuff and a matching red and white hat.

The babies are brought to their parents for the first time in the stockings and have their first photo taken in them.

The stockings will be distributed through December 31, or until stockings run out.

