Listen up, teachers: San Antonio Zoo offering free admission this month, but only if you have these

HOUSTON - Texas teachers and up to four guests can take advantage of a sweet perk at the San Antonio Zoo this month.

This Teacher Appreciation Month, teachers receive free admission to the zoo, and up to four guests can receive 50% off standard admission on the date of visit.

To qualify for the discount, the visitor must be an active teacher in any school district in the state of Texas, employed by an accredited pre-K-12 public, a private, or parochial school in the state of Texas, provide a driver’s license and the following items at the ticket window: copy of teachers certificate, pay stub from school district/school (public or private school), photo ID/Badge from school district/school, and the teacher must be present in order to receive 50% off standard admission.

The offer is only valid at the front gate during the month of May 2019. The offer is not valid with any other offers, special events, or experiences, and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.



