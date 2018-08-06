Listen up, Beyhive! You can buy Beyonce's childhood home near Third Ward for $500K

Singer Beyonce's childhood home is up for sale for 500,000 in Third Ward Houston.

HOUSTON - The childhood home of Houston native and music legend Beyonce Knowles-Carter is up for grabs in the Third Ward area, selling for $500,000.

It's the home where it all began for little Queen B.

The listing agent, Bradley Upshaw, said that Beyonce's parents purchased the home in 1982 when she was just a baby. He told KPRC that he believes Beyonce lived there until she was 5 years old.

The three-bedroom, and almost 3,000-square-foot home is located at 2414 Rosedale Street.

To have a chance at owning the historic home by click link here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.