Liquid meth find in fuel tank lands 2 Houstonians in jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - Police in Jefferson County say they seized several gallons of liquid methamphetamine from a vehicle being driven by two Houston residents early Wednesday morning.

Deputies stopped the vehicle heading eastbound on I-10 around 2 a.m. for a number of traffic violations, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials say when the deputies spoke with the driver and passenger, the two acted “overly nervous” and gave conflicting stories.

That’s when deputies say they asked for consent to search the vehicle, and the two refused.

Believing they could perhaps be hiding illegal substances, authorities called a K-9 unit to the scene. The dog’s findings prompted the arrests of Ronald Bradford and Paula Bear. They are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on drug possession charges.

Authorities say once their Idaho-tagged vehicle was moved to a safe location, investigators determined the fuel tank was altered and up to 16 gallons of suspected liquid meth was stored and mixed inside.

At this time, authorities say they do not know where Bradford and Bear were headed.

