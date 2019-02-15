Lip, spine and Queen: These are the most searched tattoos on Pinterest in 2019

HOUSTON - Pinterest announced the top tattoo searches for 2019 on Wednesday.
The top tattoo themes were inspirational tattoos and self-love tattoos.
The top tattoo design type searched on Pinterest is 3D tattoo.
Elegant spine tattoos are the top search term for tattoo placement.
Among men, wolf is the top searched term for tattoos, and for women, small tattoos are the top-searched design.
In the U.S., people are searching for tattoos featuring the band Queen more than ever, with searches up more than one thousand percent.
