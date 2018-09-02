Lightning strike causes fire at Clear Creek ISD school, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A lightning strike Sunday caused a fire at a Clear Creek Independent School District intermediate school, League City fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Webster Street at League City Intermediate School.

League City Fire Chief Greg Warren said the lightning strike left a big hole in the roof of the school. Warren said a teacher was inside the building at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Officials said most of the damage happened to the school's band room and hallway. A lot of band instruments were ruined, costing about $250,000 in damage, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.