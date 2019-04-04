Lighting strike causes tank fire in Crosby area

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called out to the Crosby area after a lightning strike cause three tanks on private property to burst into flames.

The Crosby Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze ignited around 1:20 a.m. at a well site on Sralla Road after being struck by lightning during overnight storms.

Several units, including Harris County and Houston hazmat teams, responded to the fire, which was extinguished just before 4 a.m., authorities said.

Authorities said the tanks were holding crude oil and brine (or salt water).

Once the fires were put out, crews began to fill the ditches with dirt in the area as a precaution to stop any potential runoff.

Authorities said there has not been any runoff so far.

No one was injured in the fire.

