A Harris County deputy's cruiser is parked outside a home where a double shooting was reported June 29, 2018, in Crosby, Texas.

CROSBY, Texas - Life Flight was called Friday to the scene of a double shooting in Crosby.

The shooting was reported about 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of Crosby Lynchburg Road and Dreamland Avenue.

Harris County deputies are at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.