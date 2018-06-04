Letter sent to NFL commissioner for better treatment of cheerleaders

HOUSTON - Several Houston Texans former cheerleaders, along with their attorney, Gloria Allred, sent a letter outlining their demands to National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell Monday afternoon days after filing a second lawsuit.

The second lawsuit was filed June 1 by five former Texans cheerleaders. The letter Allred delivered Monday stated that cheerleaders are being exploited solely because they are women.

The letter also stated that they were paid minimum wage and were not paid for all of their work. Allred said the women's working conditions were inhumane. The letter stated the Texans make money off the cheerleaders making appearances all over the city, but share none of the profit with the cheerleaders.

"While the NFL enjoys $9.2 million in revenue, it turns a blind eye to how these cheerleader women are treated," Allred said.

"We hope that by delivering this letter today that he takes it seriously and understands we want to be respected and treated fairly. And to be compensated properly for the work we do," said former Texans Cheerleader Kelly Neuner.

Allred said cheerleaders are suing the Buffalo Bills, The Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Bengals. She said the cheerleaders deserve to be paid a fair wage.

Allred said they are currently being paid $7.25 an hour.

