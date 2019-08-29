Lessons from mama, salsa and God

MANVEL, Texas. - One man's love for family, God and food has taken him on a journey to continue to pass on the lessons he's learned from each. This man took his mother's recipe and is using it to help spread his faith and values with the future generation.

Lessons from Mama

Shane Chamberlain grew up with a strong sense of discipline, work ethic and love for others. He said it comes from generations of love. His mother was a huge influence on him. His father was a man whom he looked up to, who gave him tough love.

"I can honestly say as a grown man, I'm glad that my mom and dad instilled manners and respect in me. I still say, 'Yes, sir' to people that are younger than me. I respect the law. I respect the armed forces, and I love my country and I want to pass that on," Chamberlain said.

For as long as Chamberlain could remember, his mother made this delicious salsa straight from her kitchen, which would be paired with conversations, good memories and good company.

"When Mama was cooking, I'd be in the kitchen helping her, and she made this salsa all the time for parties and everybody ranted and raved about it," Chamberlain said.

After his mother died, Chamberlain was determined to continue to share the joy she had shared with her loved ones. He knew the recipe and made it his own.

"It's real good, oh boy," Chamberlain said.

The recipe is bold, sometimes sassy and sweet -- just like his mother. It was her salsa recipe that started it all.

"It's my way of honoring her because I miss her a lot," Chamberlain said.

Shane's Cowboy Up Salsa

For years, Chamberlain perfected several recipes including his original salsa, mild, peach, mango and hot salsa.

"The ingredients are fresh. That's key," Chamberlain said.

His salsa includes fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, cilantro among other spices which, for now, remain his family's secret.

"I can't tell you the other ingredients. Mama would be frowning from heaven," Chamberlain laughed.

He makes jars for family and friends. Fueled by his faith, he is adamant that everything he does is for the good of people.

"I give God all the glory because everything in that jar came from this earth, I just mix it together," Chamberlain said.

While his business is still getting off the ground, he said he is determined to do good work.

"It's still growing. It's not full blown yet," Chamberlain said.

A friend helped him come up with a name: Shane's Cowboy Up Salsa.

Each of his labels includes a verse from the Bible, Mark 8:36, which reads, "For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?"

"Well the first step in 'cowboy-ing up' is you got to get on your knees and kneel to God," Chamberlain said.

Sharing God's love and values for future generations

It's Chamberlain's faith that is driving him to do more with the business that he's beginning. With the future proceeds, he hopes to open an educational boys ranch.

"I want to help boys that don't have fathers or mentors because I want to be the light in a dark world," Chamberlain said. "We're going to call the ranch the L4J, and that's for Living 4 Jesus."

He said the ranch could be a school, perhaps a summer program to instill values on the youth.

"They're going to learn structure, order and discipline. Just work ethic, working with people, learning manners," Chamberlain said. "I want to pass that on, because this world need more love. We got too much negative in it," Chamberlain said.

For more information on Shane's Cowboy Up Salsa you can call 832-488-8861 or email live42daysdc69@gmail.com.

