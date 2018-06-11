Less traffic? Portion of Highway 290 south opens to 5 lanes

HOUSTON - Houstonians know all too well about the heavy traffic on U.S. 290, and some even call it the devil's playground. But as of Monday, the highway has opened five lanes.

For a long time, concrete barriers were up during construction, narrowing the space for drivers.

Good news! The closure this past weekend allowed crews to place the EB Mainlanes of US 290 from Pinemont to 610 in its final configuration. — TxDOT US 290 Houston (@my290Houston) June 11, 2018

The widening of the freeway may potentially ease up traffic congestion by giving drivers more room.

The northbound lanes are still under construction.

