Less traffic? Portion of Highway 290 south opens to 5 lanes

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Houstonians know all too well about the heavy traffic on U.S. 290, and some even call it the devil's playground. But as of Monday, the highway has opened five lanes.

For a long time, concrete barriers were up during construction, narrowing the space for drivers.

The widening of the freeway may potentially ease up traffic congestion by giving drivers more room.

The northbound lanes are still under construction.

