Leon Jacob, man accused in murder-for-hire plot, faces new charge

Leon Jacob stands in a Houston courtroom for a bond hearing July 12, 2017. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - Leon Jacob, the man accused in a murder-for-hire plot, is facing a new charge.

A grand jury indicted Jacob with aggravated kidnapping Friday.

According to court documents, the charge is connected to his former girlfriend.

A court date for the new charge hasn't been set.

Jacob is already behind bars, charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Prosecutors said he and the late veterinarian Valerie McDaniel tried to hire a hitman to kill their exes.

