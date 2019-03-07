Lent option for Chick-fil-A fans: These are the limited-time cod options at the chicken chain

HOUSTON - Chick-fil-A fans have an option for Lent.

The chicken chain is bringing back its fish sandwich for the Christian seasonal observance of eating fish in favor of other meats.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants are now selling cod sandwiches, which will available through April 20.

According to a news release from the fast-food chicken chain, customers can purchase the sandwich, the deluxe fish sandwich, or two- and three-count fish entrees. The meals are served with waffle fries.



