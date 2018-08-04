"Lebron is an amazing role model': Alex Bregman responds to President Trump's tweet

HOUSTON - Houston Astros player Alex Bregman responded to President Donald Trump's tweet about Lebron James' interview with Don Lemon on CNN Saturday.

In the interview, James made a reference to football player Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests launched an NFL movement, and fellow NBA star Stephen Curry, who last year said he would not visit the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the championship, prompting the President to disinvite him.

"He's trying to divide our sport, but at the end of the day, sport is the reason why we all come together," James said.

Trump fired back on Twitter about the interview saying, "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

Bregman said he is embarrassed that the President would even tweet that.

"LeBron is an amazing role model and has helped so many people. Embarrassing that our Pres. would tweet this... I’ll go back to sticking to sports. Sorry everybody," he tweeted.

Other celebrities and political officials respond to Trump's tweet:

Michael Jordan, who Trump said he liked, also responded and said Lebron James is a great role model for his community and that he supports Lebron James.

Hillary Clinton defended Lebron James in a tweet:

.@KingJames is a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2018

First lady Melania Trump's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement according to CNBC:

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.

"As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative.

"Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron. “

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.