League City woman selling book with all of President Trump's tweets from his first year in office

HOUSTON - Need a refresher on everything President Donald Trump has said on Twitter during his first year in office?

There’s a book for that.

“Just the Tweets: President Donald J. Trump’s Historical Collection of Tweets Volume I” compiled by Trisha Hope is now available for $35.

The compilation by Hope, a League City resident and avid Trump supporter, is just what it says it is -- all the tweets from the @realdonaldtrump Twitter account from the past year, from January 20, 2017 through January 19, 2018.

On the website touting the book, Hope promises a compilation for each remaining year of the Trump presidency.

Trump's tweets are also available with this interactive feature.

