League City officer flown to hospital after crashing into sports car

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A League City police officer was flown to a hospital Sunday after crashing into a sports car.

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. at FM Road 646 at West Walker Street.

Police said both the officer and the driver of a Corvette had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

