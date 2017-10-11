League City mayor hospitalized after heart attack

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - The mayor of League City was in the hospital Wednesday.

According to the League City Police Officers' Association Facebook post, Mayor Pat Hallisey had a heart attack and underwent surgery Tuesday night.

They are asking for prayers for his recovery and his family.

We are still working to get an update on his condition.

Hallisey was elected to office last March.

Hallisey's family released a statement Wednesday afternoon that read, "My family and I appreciate the thoughts and prayers regarding my well being. I am in great hands with the medical team, comfortable and in good spirits at a local hospital. I am confident that the League City community will continue the good work they've started to help one another during these difficult times. As the community prays for recovery following the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey, please keep Janice, Ashley, and my family in your prayers. The outpouring of support from the community is humbling and it is deeply appreciated. As I am recovering, please provide some privacy and I will provide an update tomorrow if anything changes."

