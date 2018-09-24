Lay in a coffin for 30 hours, amusement park offers the chance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Six Flags St. Louis is offering a 30-hour coffin challenge to thrill seekers, to lie inside a coffin.

Six people will be chosen for this event coinciding with the Halloween season.

The chosen "coffin-dwellers" will start the challenge on Saturday, Oct. 13, and will be inside the enclosed coffin until the next day, 30 hours later.

Six Flags St. Louis tells prospective candidates not to worry, they'll have freaks and darkness to keep them company.

Here are the prizes at stake as offered by Six Flags St. Louis:

$300

Two 2019 Gold Season Passes

A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes

A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed

Their coffin

The deadline to enter this Fright Fest event is Oct 3.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.