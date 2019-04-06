LAWSUIT: Priest accused of exposing himself to minor during confession

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A lawsuit has been filed against the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, claiming a priest "sexually, mentally and physically" abused a boy.

In the lawsuit, a man claims he was sexually abused by Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez while he was a minor.

According to the lawsuit, in the summer of 2000, a 15-year-old boy felt the need to confess his homosexuality to his priest, La Rosa Lopez.

While inside the confessional, the boy "told La Rosa Lopez that he was gay and that he had kissed a boy from school," according to the lawsuit.

La Rosa Lopez then asked the boy a series of vulgar questions, the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, La Rosa Lopez asked the boy, "Where did you kiss him?" The boy responded, "In his garage." La Rosa Lopez then asked if the boy touched the other boy's private parts and asked how it felt. The boy didn't respond, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says La Rosa Lopez then asked the boy another series of vulgar questions, to which the boy didn't respond.

La Rosa Lopez then opened the partition window in the confessional booth and exposed his penis to the boy, according to the lawsuit. The boy then left the confessional booth, the lawsuit says.

As a result of the abuse, the boy has dealt with "anxiety, depression and alcohol dependence," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says La Rosa Lopez has been accused of sexually abusing several children.

On Sept. 11, 2018, La Rosa Lopez turned himself in to police and a search warrant was executed at his Richmond parish and at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

The lawsuit claims La Rosa Lopez's "pattern of child sexual abuse" was "known, tolerated and hidden by high-church officials."

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.

