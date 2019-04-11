Lawsuit: Hundreds of benzene urine samples destroyed in transit following ITC fire

DEER PARK, Texas - A lawsuit is in the works against a company meant to handle benzene exposure testing in the wake of the massive chemical fire in Deer Park.

LabCorp is being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars for spilling urine samples that possibly contained the cancer-causing chemical benzene, according to the lawsuit.

The urine samples were on their way to be tested for benzene. The lawsuit alleges that LabCorp mishandled the samples, leading to hundreds being destroyed or contaminated while in transit.

Now the attorneys who represent several people in Deer Park say it will be more difficult to prove their clients had benzene in their systems.

The lawsuit claims LabCorp was negligent, which caused around 400 samples to become contaminated.

However, in a statement, LabCorp claimed only 60 samples were damaged:

“LabCorp can confirm that approximately 60 urine samples that were collected in Deer Park, Texas, on March 29, 2019, leaked while in transit to the LabCorp testing facility and could not be tested. We notified the facility that collected and submitted the specimens when we determined that the samples could not be tested. LabCorp takes the handling of every specimen very seriously, and we continue to investigate this matter. We do not have further information to provide at this time.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are demanding a jury trial, seeking monetary relief between $200,000 and $1 million for negligence on how the samples were handled.

“It's not like a plastic cup that's being balanced,” said attorney Bill Ogden. “It's a plastic cup with a screw on top. Somewhere along the lines of 60, 70, 80% of these samples were contaminated.”

Attorneys will be in court Thursday afternoon to seek a temporary restraining order against LabCorp to ensure any remaining evidence related to this case is not destroyed or contaminated.

