Lawsuit filed in crash that killed mother, son

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after a crash killed a mother and her baby boy.

Police said in February a suspected drunken driver caused the crash that took the lives of Shayla Joseph and her son, Braylon.

Joseph and her son were killed by Veronica Rivas, an underaged driver who police said had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her bloodstream.

Rivas' car slammed into Joseph's vehicle on the Gulf Freeway service road in Webster.

Joseph's husband is now suing Rivas and the bars where police said she was drinking in the hours before the crash.

Joseph and Braylan were dead by the time ambulances got to them that morning.

They were struck from the rear by the car driven by Rivas, who was 20 years old at the time of the crash.

Rivas was charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Bryan Joseph filed a wrongful death suit against Rivas and the two local bars where she was allegedly drinking that night.

Bryan Joseph's suit contends that Rivas was served at the Cresent City Sports and Oyster Bar in Clear Lake and Dempsey's Tavern in Webster even though she was under age and clearly intoxicated.

Bryan Joseph and the baby's grandmother are asking for $40 million in damages for medical expenses and pain and suffering.

Neither Bryan Joseph nor his lawyer were available Thursday to talk about the lawsuit.

Managers at the two bars named in the suit declined to comment.

