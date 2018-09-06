Lawsuit claims Harvey victim who died at Omni wasn't first to be trapped at flooded hotel

HOUSTON - A lawsuit filed in the death of a woman who drowned at Houston’s Omni Hotel during Hurricane Harvey has claimed she was not the first person to be trapped in an elevator at the hotel during a flood.

Attorneys representing the family of Jill Renick have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss additions to the lawsuit filed in early June over her death. Investigators said the 48-year-old was found dead at the hotel Sept. 7, 2017 -- 11 days after she called the hotel’s front desk to alert them she was trapped in an elevator.

Additions to the lawsuit include an account from a former employee of the hotel, who said they became trapped in an elevator in the basement during a flooding in 2015, and information about previous elevator code violations, according to attorneys.

Lawyers said two more defendants were also added to the lawsuit – National Elevator Inspection Services and American Elevator Inspections.

The lawsuit, which claims that the spa director’s death was preventable, also accused Otis Elevator of created a “death trap” because the hotel’s elevators did not have flood sensors.

Officials at the hotel have previously said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

