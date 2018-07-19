News

Law enforcement authorities shoot at robbery suspects in NE Harris County, officials say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fired at robbery suspects Wednesday in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Authorities said troopers were working an undercover surveillance operation on suspects who had previously robbed a cellphone store when the suspects attempted to run over the troopers in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

An assault squad was working the scene in the 12000 block of Tidwell Road, they added.

According to authorities, the robbery suspects backed their vehicle toward the law enforcement officials, who then fired an unknown number of shots at the suspects, striking the vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

The suspects were taken into custody, but no charges have been filed, according to authorities.

