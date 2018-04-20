Lauren Bush Lauren gives birth 2 days after Barbara Bush's death

Model and Founder of FEED Lauren Bush Lauren attends the Food Bank for New York City's Can Do Awards Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City)

HOUSTON - A Bush family member has entered the world as another has left it.

Former first lady Barbara Bush’s son, Neil, welcomed a grandson just two days after her death at age 92.

Lauren Bush Lauren, Barbara Bush’s granddaughter, gave birth to Max Walker Lauren Thursday morning. He was 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Neil Bush announced Max’s birth Friday on Facebook.

"Maria and I were so blessed to spend lots of time with mom and dad during mom's last weeks and we are so grateful for the condolences and the outpouring of love expressed towards her by many, many friends. Barbara Bush was loved by everyone. She lived a remarkable life blessing family, friends, and total strangers around the world. Mom left on her own terms. In the final hours she was comfortable, loving, surrounded by family, holding hands with dad. Maria and I will always be grateful for being able to say a proper goodbye to our wonderful mother. And then two days later, yesterday morning, two weeks before her due date, Lauren Bush Lauren gave birth to a beautiful 7 lb 8 oz baby boy Max Walker Lauren. The circle of life. God is good."

