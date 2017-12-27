WATCH: Girl reacts in cutest way to ‘ramen' gift on Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO - It wasn’t her first soup but it sure was 3-year-old Anavaeh’s first time unwrapping a pack of shrimp-flavor ramen noodles her parents gave her as a gift just for fun on Christmas Day.

The reveal was captured on video and has since gone viral after many on Twitter fell in love with Anavaeh's adorable reaction to her “soup” gift.

Anavaeh’s -- or Annie for short -- mom, Raeann Perez of Crystal City, told KSAT.com she’s overwhelmed by how many people have shared the video, making it go viral in less than 24 hours.

“Really, it was just to get a reaction out of her. (Annie’s) dad and I didn’t know if it was gonna be anger, sadness or pure innocence,” Perez said.

“What we captured on video was the best (and) we honestly thought she was going to be confused as to why she got a ramen instead of a toy.”

Perez sent the video in a tweet saying, "Making sure she stays grateful for everything she has. Lol (laught out loud) Love her happy heart."

Making sure she stays grateful for everything she has. Lol Love her happy heart 😘 pic.twitter.com/4hO65FpTIZ — Raeann Perez (@raeann___) December 25, 2017

In the video, Annie is seen opening her gift, unclear of what’s inside the green wrapping paper.

After unveiling the package of soup, Annie adorably laughs while displaying the ramen to her family as they ask her, ‘What is it?’

Annie’s family finally tells her that the gift she just opened is soup.

Her response left many saying “omg she’s adorable” and it’s the “cutest thing I’ve seen all day.”

“Are you excited?” her family asked. “Yes, I cannot wait to eat it,” Annie said.

The video has collected more than 13,000 retweets, over 30,000 likes and viewed almost 400,000 times on Twitter since posting just after 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Perez told KSAT.com she has received nothing but positive, heartwarming comments about her daughter’s video on social media.

She also said the package of ramen was not the only present she received Monday.

Annie later opened tickets to the "Minnie and Mickey’s Doorway to Magic" in San Antonio and PJ Masks toys.

Hours later, Perez updated everyone with a video of Annie asking her to make the Christmas ramen soup.

