News 2 Know: Trump visits El Paso, man say they were led by rope, mounted officers and more

Good Wednesday evening from Click2Houston.com.

Wednesday was National Raspberries N' Cream Day, which is a great, refreshing dessert to enjoy on hot summer nights.

Speaking of hot, let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

Weather

We reached 99 degrees and it was our hottest day of the year so far. The heat advisory was extended through tonight until 7 p.m. Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 90s with feels-like temps to 110 and lows will not fall much below 80. There's very little chance of rain through tomorrow and none into the weekend. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Trump arrives in El Paso to visit families, shooting survivors

President Donald Trump has arrived in Texas, the site of one of two weekend shooting rampages that left more than 30 people dead in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, and spawned calls for gun legislation.

Read more

Residents say they were handcuffed, led by mounted officers during their arrests

KPRC2 Danny Allex

Two mounted Galveston police officers handcuffed two white men and escorted them using a blue leash, or rope, just like Donald Neely, the men told KPRC 2 on Wednesday.

Read more

Police: Burglary duo arrested, accused of targeting shoppers in Missouri City

KPRC2 The mug shots Sherry Millings and Tony Garner.

A man and woman have been arrested and are facing charges after authorities said they were targeting shoppers in Missouri City.

Read more

Woman found with meth in her vagina claims it isn't hers, police say

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Ashley Beth Rolland

A woman who was found with meth inside her vagina told police the drugs weren't hers and that she didn't know where they came from, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

Read more

On this day

In 1971, the Apollo 15 returned to Earth safely after a mission to the moon that marked the first use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.