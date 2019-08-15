News 2 Know: Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle, catcalls lead to shooting and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Wednesday was the first day of school for more than 20 districts across the Houston area. We’ve got a full list of back-to-school dates and lots of helpful resources at Click2Houston.com/Back2School.

Let’s wrap up your day with a check of the forecast.

Weather

Showers and downpours hit the area in the early evening. We hit 100 degrees for the seventh straight day. It'll stay steamy for the rest of the evening and temps will fall into the low-80s. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Toddler dies after being run over by car at southeast Houston apartment complex

KPRC Police block a parking lot at a southeast Houston apartment complex after a deadly crash Aug. 14, 2019.

A toddler has died after being run over by a car at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

12 new Texas laws going into effect Sept. 1

Many Texas laws are changing on Sept. 1 following 2019's legislative session.

Woman accused of threatening classmate with razor during disagreement over cause of diabetes

DPS Three mug shots of Rolonda Renee Lewis.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Rolonda Renee Lewis, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Catcalls lead to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say

KPRC Police block the parking lot of a gas station in north Houston after a shooting Aug. 14, 2019.

Catcalls led to a shooting Wednesday at a north Houston gas station, according to police.

Gunman wounds at least 6 officers in Philadelphia, police said

KPRC2 The scene where several police officers were shot in Philadelphia on Aug. 14, 2019.

At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, authorities said.

On this day

In 1945, Japan surrendered unconditionally to end World War II.

