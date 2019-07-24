News 2 Know: Mueller testifies, settlement over Neil Armstrong's death and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

Wow! What a difference a day makes. The drier air has moved in and it feels amazing outside, especially considering how it normally feels in Houston during July. The pleasant weather will stick around for a couple of days, but the usual humidity will return with a vengeance this weekend. Check Khambrel’s full forecast for all the details.

LIVE NOW: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress about Russia probe

Alex Wong/Getty Images Robert Mueller

Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller finally faces congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans are ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.

$6 million paid to Neil Armstrong’s family to settle wrongful death claim

Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, was an Eagle Scout who carried a World Scout Badge with him to the moon on Apollo 11. He also gave his fellow Scouts a shout-out on the way to the moon, radioing Mission Control in…

An Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Neil Armstrong $6 million in a confidential agreement to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to Armstrong's 2012 death, according to court documents and a report in the New York Times.

Arson suspected after fireworks stand burns

KPRC Firefighters in Humble spent an hour working to put out an overnight fire that broke out at a firework stand in the area.

Firefighters in Humble suspect arson after an overnight fire that broke out at a fireworks stand in the area. According to authorities, the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 1960 Fireworks Supercenter on FM 1960 and Moonshine Hill Road.

Houston’s must-try desserts for the best summer ever

Bae Ice Cream Ice cream and summer go together like peaches and cream, but the latest Houston ice cream concoctions are crazy works of art you've gotta try.

Ice cream and summer go together like peaches and cream, but the latest Houston ice cream concoctions are crazy works of art you've gotta try.

On this day

NASA 1969: Apollo 11, the spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon, splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1969, the crew of Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after their historic journey to the moon.

