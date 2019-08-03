News 2 Know: Massive crates to be moved through Houston, suspect leads police to remains and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Friday was also National Water Balloon Day. We’re not encouraging a water balloon fight tonight, but would anyone complain in this hot weather?

Speaking of hot, let’s get your day started with the forecast.

Weather

Generally, it will be hot and dry through the evening as temperatures slowly settle in the 80s. Overnight low to 76F. Saturday and Sunday look pretty much the same with a 40% rain chance Saturday and 40% Sunday. Highs will stay in the low- to mid-90s. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Massive crates being moved through Houston to cause major traffic delays this weekend

KPRC A pair of giant crates are seen at a northwest Houston business Aug. 2, 2019, before they are moved to the Bayport Cruise Terminal.

A pair of enormous crates that are scheduled to be moved through Houston this weekend are expected to cause major delays on several roads in the area.

Suspect in woman's death leads police to remains in Third Ward

KPRC2 Community activist Quanell X said Alex Haggerty led investigators to Brittany Burfield's body on Aug. 2, 2018.

Alex Haggerty, the man who is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield, led authorities to the missing woman's remains Friday, according to community activist Quanell X.

Another Ace: Astros introduce Zack Greinke, who's eager to watch and learn

Getty Images Pitcher Zach Greinke of the Houston Astros talks with the media at Minute Maid Park on August 02, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Greinke was acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Zack Greinke has admired the Houston Astros from afar. Now he gets to see them close up, and the newly acquired ace is looking forward to that opportunity.

Bus driver who blamed doughnut for erratic driving tested positive for drugs

A school bus driver who blamed a doughnut for her erratic driving two months ago had controlled substances in her blood at the time of her arrest, according to investigators.

On this day

In 2018, Apple became the first American publicly listed company to reach a value of $1 trillion.

