News 2 Know: Man kills pregnant wife, jury deliberations begin in Temple retrial and more

Flags flew at half-staff today to honor the 29 victims of two mass shootings that happened this weekend. The first in El Paso on Saturday and the second just 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio. The president ordered flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

Widely scattered showers went as night came. Temperatures fell slowly through the 80s tonight with an overnight low of 78. Tomorrow the rain chance is only 20% with 90 by noon and 94-98 in the afternoon! Feels Like temps will range from 100-105. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Man kills pregnant wife by stabbing her at least 20 times, police say

KPRC2 The mug shot of Alex Guajardo.

A man is facing murder charges after authorities said he stabbed his pregnant wife to death on Saturday.

Jury deliberations begin in David Temple retrial

KPRC David Temple listens to closing arguments during his retrial in Houston on Aug. 5, 2019.

Jurors in David Temple's retrial Monday heard attorneys sum up four weeks of testimony in four hours of final arguments.

New charge filed against Derion Vence in connection with Maleah Davis' death

Houston Police Department Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

An additional charge was filed Monday against Derion Vence in connection with the death of Maleah Davis.

1 person dead after crash involving 18-wheeler carrying cars near Hockley

KPRC/Brandon Walker An overturned tractor-trailer is seen in a field near Hockley, Texas, on Aug. 5, 2019.

A person was killed in a crash in northwest Harris County after a tractor-trailer hauling five vehicles crashed on FM 2920 at Hegar Road.

Weekend news recap

On this day

In 1966, the Beatles released their single “Yellow Submarine” in the United Kingdom.

