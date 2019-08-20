News 2 Know: Doctor busted in sexual predator sting, Pearland ISD sued and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. Monday, Aug. 19, is just about over.

Today was National Aviation Day. According to United Airlines, more than 40 million passengers pass through its hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport every year.

Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.

Weather

A few showers are still scattered around the area but winding down pretty quickly. Look for dry weather overnight, but very muggy. Evening temps drop slowly through the low-90s into the 80s with an overnight low of 78. Storm chances again tomorrow starting early afternoon at 30%. Tropics are still quiet. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Local doctor busted during sexual predator sting, authorities say

KPRC2 The mug shot of Jay Lin, who is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

A local doctor was arrested in a sexual predator sting last month, according to Montgomery County officials.

Lawsuit: 3 Pearland ISD employees sued after using black Sharpie to color in student's haircut

KPRC2 A Pearland ISD student had his haircut colored in after a school administrator said it was in violation of the district's dress code policy.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against three Pearland Independent School District employees after being accused of coloring in student's haircut with a black permanent marker.

Johnny Manziel is back, but this time he's selling insurance

Direct Auto Insurance

Johnny Manziel is back, but not on a football field.

Animal control officer accused of unlawfully neutering 2 male tabby cats

HCSO Jeanna Hooker

A Pasadena woman is facing charges after police said she was unlawfully neutering cats at the Deer Park Animal Control Facility.

Weekend news recap

Here’s a quick look at stories that made headlines this weekend.

On this day in 2008, “The Fame,” which is the debut album of Lady Gaga, was released.

