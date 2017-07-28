Naked bank robbery suspect tosses stolen money

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A bank robbery suspect was forced to strip naked and run along a busy Fort Lauderdale street after a red dye pack exploded in his possession, the FBI said.

Alexander Sperber, 25, is charged with bank robbery.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Sperber told the FBI that he woke up Tuesday morning and decided to rob a bank. Sperber said he planned to get away "by running naked down the street while throwing the money stolen during the bank robbery to people in order to begin his career as a comedian."

The FBI said Sperber drove his Ford Mustang to the Regions Bank on Southeast Third Avenue, parked in the parking lot, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag.

As Sperber ran away, the dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist, FBI Special Agent Louis Bronstein wrote in the complaint.

"Sperber removed his clothes and ran naked in the vicinity of Las Olas Boulevard, throwing money as he ran," the complaint said.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested Sperber near Northeast Fourth Street, and the teller identified Sperber as the man who robbed the bank.

Police, concerned for Sperber's health, took him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was found to be coherent and uninjured.

The FBI said red dye was visible on Sperber's cast and his left pants pocket.

