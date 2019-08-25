Grub Burger Bar brings unique burgers, specialty crafted milkshakes to Katy

Grub Burger Bar - Facebook

KATY, Texas - Looking for a simple burger, fries and milkshake combination cooked to perfection? Grub Burger Bar wants to provide that opportunity to its neighbors in Katy.

The Texas-based Grub opened its Katy location's doors Aug. 6 at 19143 Katy Freeway.

The restaurant chain's owner, Jimmy Loup, who also attended Texas A&M University, wanted to create a fast-casual dining experience with Southern hospitality for guests to enjoy. Loup moved his family back to College Station where he opened his first Grub in 2012.

Its menu contains a variety of American food favorites such as burgers, sandwiches, salads, chicken wings and chicken tenders, along with its milkshakes. The restaurant didn't forget about its vegetarians or vegan guests, providing a plant-based burger as a menu option.

The Grub also has a bar for guests to come and watch sports on its flat-screen TVs and a shaded patio for those who want to enjoy their meals outside.

