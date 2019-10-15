FOMO Factory re-opening Friday in Houston Galleria

HOUSTON - The FOMO Factory will re-open its doors in the Houston Galleria on Friday.

The immersive pop-up art exhibit, inspired by iconic childhood moments, became a popular spot to snap Instagram-worthy photos since its opening in May.

The business closed its doors in July following the passing of founder and owner Rachel Youens, who died by suicide.

The exhibit will feature 17 colorful multi-sensory immersive rooms, which will contain previous art installations plus some new ones, according to its Instagram page.

The FOMO Factory will be open until Dec. 30, according to its website.

