MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - As Florence continued to cause widespread destruction, a water spout formed right off the coast.

CNN's Adrian Reyes shot video of the water spout as it developed over the sea.

The water spout eventually came ashore, prompting a tornado warning.

Bystanders shot video of the water spout; Allan Scott captured it swirling right into a building.

Video of the waterspout turn tornado at downtown Myrtle beach!! #florence pic.twitter.com/V1bf85DJcs — Allan Scott (@commonguy123) September 16, 2018

