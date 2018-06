OYSTER CREEK, Texas - Fire crews are monitoring an area of Oyster Creek where a grass fire broke out Saturday.

The flames caused heavy smoke to fill the air.

Viewer Dawn Hays took photos and video of the fire.

PHOTOS: Large grass fire in Oyster Creek

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

