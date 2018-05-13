Large fire reported at north Harris County junkyard

HOUSTON - A thick plume of black smoke could be seen rising Sunday from the scene of a large fire in north Harris County.

The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. at a business in the 8300 block of Sweetwater Lane, near Interstate 45 North Freeway and Little York Road.

Firefighters said a semitrailer caught fire at a junkyard yard.

Video and pictures showed the smoke moving over the freeway.

VIDEO: Smoke rises from scene of fire

Officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage to any buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

