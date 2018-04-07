1 person seriously injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower, officials say

NEW YORK - One person was seriously injured after a large fire erupted at Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday evening, according reports.

The fire was reported on the 50th floor of the tower shortly before 6 p.m., according to reports.

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

According to NBC New York, at least five fire trucks were seen responding to the fire on Fifth Avenue.

President Donald Trump has an office and home in the building, but he was not in the building Saturday.

Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was "Very confined (well built building)."

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Officials said a civilian was seriously injured and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.

