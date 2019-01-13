Lanes reopen following bridge deck replacement work on I-45

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A bridge deck replacement project on I-45 and Rayford that was supposed to be causing traffic snarls has finished one day earlier than anticipated.

All northbound main lanes were closed at the Rayford/Sawdust exit while crews work to replace a bridge deck.

Officials advised motorists to avoid that area if possible.

While it was scheduled to reopen Monday, the lanes instead were reopened Sunday morning offering much relief to motorists who use I-45 North in The Woodlands area.

