Lance McCullers Jr. diagnosed with forearm strain, may not return to 'Stros until September

Lance McCullers Jr. walks off the field with medical personnel as he leaves the game with an injury at the start of the fifth inning against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON - The already injury-ridden Astros have been dealt more bad news, this time concerning pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who left Saturday night’s game against the Dodgers after four innings of work.

He was originally placed on the disabled list with right elbow discomfort, but has now been diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right forearm, manager A.J. Hinch said before Monday's game against the Giants.

Hinch said McCullers is not expected to be back before September.

McCullers has had arm issues in the past, so it’s likely the Astros will play it safe with his rehab and not rush him back before he's ready.

Right now, the Astros have McCullers, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Chris Devenski and Brian McCann on the disabled list.

