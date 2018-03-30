Lake Conroe temporarily closed because of high water levels

KPRC

LAKE CONROE, Texas - Lake Conroe was closed Friday because high water levels are making it difficult to see objects just below the surface of the water, officials said.

VIDEO: Water levels at Lake Conroe on March 30, 2018

Officials at the San Jacinto River Authority said in a written statement that the temporary closure was prompted by recent heavy rains that have risen the lake level to 203 feet -- 2 feet more than the normal level of the lake. Officials said that at that level docks, bulkheads, small islands and other structure are underwater, making them difficult for boaters to see.

High winds and runoff flowing into the lake has resulted in a large amount of floating debris, officials said.

Officials said they realize that boaters like to use the lake during a holiday weekend and they will make every effort to reopen the lake as soon as conditions allow.

Water is being released from the dam of the lake at a rate of 6,526 cubic feet per second, officials said.

Officials said they believe the lake has crested, and that should cut down the amount of time the lake needs to remain closed.

The lake levels can be monitored at sanjacinto.onerain.com.

