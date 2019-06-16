Lake Conroe drowning victim identified

A man drowned Saturday evening, June 15, 2019, after attempting to pull in a boat that was adrift in Lake Conroe, officials said.

First responders were called to Lake Conroe around 10:42 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer.

The victim was identified as Walter Prescott, 65, from Tomball.

"All visitors using Lake Conroe are encouraged to wear Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) while using the lake. Everyone is reminded, that if a boat, kayak or other watercraft goes adrift, do not attempt to enter the water to retrieve it. The wind and waves can usually move the vessel faster than you can swim," officials with Montgomery County Precinct 1 said.

