HOUSTON - Firefighters faced obstacles while battling a house fire in northeast Houston on Saturday.

The incident was reported in the area of Mesa Drive and East Mount Houston Road.

A lack of fire hydrants in the area caused officials to call in all of their tankers for aid.

First responders said a resident was home when the fire broke out, but was able to get out safely.

At approximately 04:07 E16 and D26 were dispatched to assist Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue with a structure fire at... Posted by Eastex Fire Department on Saturday, April 20, 2019

Several fire departments are working to put out a house fire on Mount Houston Rd. near Mesa Dr. I’m told no one is inside the home now. Coming up at 6 I’ll tell you about the challenge firefighters are facing. @KPRC2 @KPRC2Sofia @KPRC2Khambrel pic.twitter.com/0q5ec9YNcE — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) April 20, 2019

