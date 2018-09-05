Labor Day crackdown: DWI arrests soar over weekend

HOUSTON - Coordinated efforts by several law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of hundreds of people in the Houston area over Labor Day weekend.

Precinct One reported that 71 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in north Houston neighborhoods alone.

“If we saved even one life, all this effort is well worth it,” said Constable Alan Rosen.

Hermenegildo Melendez-Perez was arrested while he was driving his family, including his wife (who was not impaired), his 1-month-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, according to officials. He was charged with DWI with a child passenger, which is a felony.

Houston police said 271 drivers were arrested for drunken driving in the entire area, thanks to a task force that includes the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Texas Department of Transportation and all eight area constables’ offices.

Houston-area agencies also arrested 16 individuals for the sale of alcohol to minors.

“We plan on doing this as often as we can, for as long as we must—until Harris County becomes the safest county in Texas,” Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare said. “We can’t do that if we continuously lead the country in DWI deaths.”

Driving While Intoxicated Arrests: 217

No Refusal Arrests: 54

DWI total: 271

Sale to minors: 16

