Lab tests find no fentanyl on flyers at Sheriff's Office station, officials say

Deputies released these images of flyers that they said were placed on some vehicles at a Harris County Sheriff's Office facility June 26, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Laboratory tests conducted on flyers that were found on several vehicles at a Harris County Sheriff’s Office station in east Houston this week found no signs of fentanyl, officials said Friday.

Thirteen flyers were tested after a sheriff’s sergeant said she became ill after removing one of them from the windshield of her vehicle Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the flyers tested negative for fentanyl in lab tests performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Officials also received negative results for the powerful painkiller when they tested the clothing, blood and urine of the sergeant.

Investigators said the sergeant began experiencing symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure and drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

Field tests conducted on the flyers after the illness was reported indicated the presence of fentanyl, investigators said.

Officials said they are working to ensure that deputies have access to the most reliable field testing kits that are available.

