La Porte police arrest juvenile after alleged car burglary

LA Porte, TEXAS - With the help of a citizen, La Porte police officers apprehended a car burglar along Spencer Highway late Wednesday night.

Deputies arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile from Katy with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle after he allegedly burglarized vehicles in the Harbour Bay Apartments complex.

Deputies received a call about the burglaries shortly before midnight and then began searching the vehicles for fingerprints and other evidence.

After searching the area, deputies spotted two males walking eastbound along Spencer Highway and stopped them.

The 15-year-old matched the description of the primary person witnessed in the parking lot, and after the reporting citizen affirmed it was him, deputies arrested the 15-year-old.

With the 15-year-old was a 31-year-old from LaPorte, but charges against the 31-year-old were not accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.